DENIS TURCOTTE April 20, 1948 - May 4, 2020 After a brief illness Mr. Denis Turcotte passed away at the hospital l'Enfant-Jésus surrounded by the love of his family. Mr. Denis Turcotte was predeceased by his parents Alphonse Turcotte and Jeanne Lizotte, by his grandson Alexander, and by all but the youngest of his 14 siblings. Survived by Nicole Giroux, his wife of 48 years, his loving daughters Julie and Josée (James), his grandchildren Annabelle and Maxwell, his sister Lise (Réjean) and almost countless nieces and nephews and their children. Mr. Denis Turcotte will be greatly missed by all who knew him. After a brief career in the Canadian Air Force, Mr. Denis Turcotte married the love of his life, Nicole Giroux, and served with distinction in the Québec City police force until his retirement. He knew every street and alley in the city, and particularly enjoyed plotting a course to his destination which involved no stop lights. He earned a commendation from the Lieutenant Governor in recognition for his exemplary service. Mr. Denis Turcotte was proudest not of his arrest record, but of the times he was able to let a young person off with a warning to help change their life. His last major undertaking before retirement was to assist with security for the Summit of the Americas in 2001. Mr. Denis Turcotte was a family man in the finest sense of the word. He loved and was deeply loved by his wife, daughters, granddaughter, grandson, son in law and his extended family. He enjoyed fun and travel with family and friends, but nothing gave him more pleasure than assisting members of his family or others. He was always there to happily lend a hand. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Denis' memory to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020