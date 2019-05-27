DENISE ESTHER LILIAN BLYTH (née Mills) December 13, 1918 - May 23, 2019 On Thursday, May 23, 2019, our beautiful and amazing Mum, Nana and friend passed peacefully back into the arms of the love of her life, our Dad, Jack. Mum was born in Spennymoor, England and was the proud daughter of Margaret and Arthur Mills, and beloved sister of Adrian and Clifton. She was a nurse for more than 50 years and spent her lifetime taking care of others. She loved gardening, flowers and birds, coffee and beer, laughing and hugs. She above all loved her family especially her Granddaughter, her Angel Thea. A service for Mum will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St Peter's Erindale Anglican Church, 3041 Mississauga Road, Mississauga. Interment St. Peter's cemetery. In memory of Denise, donations may be made to a charity of choice. We love you with all of our hearts Mum; Penny, Thea, Paul and Kim. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2019