DENISE HEWER Passed away peacefully at her home in Christie Gardens on September 15, 2020, in her 99th year. Survived by her goddaughters, Anne-Marie Bauer (Gary) and Marie-France Menc (Bob Hawkins) and their children, Alexia, Nicolas, Pierre (godson) and François. Born on a farm in the Dollard area near Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, to a homesteading family, Denise spent her high school years at boarding school near Chartres in France. She was unable to go home when World War II broke out. She studied social work in Paris and then worked at a mine near St. Etienne, creating maternal and child health programs for miners' families. She fought to have the company disclose health risks to their workers. In 1946, Denise joined UNRRA, working in Hanover, Germany as a social worker in refugee camps. She subsequently worked for the successor agency, the IRO. Denise met her husband Harold in Germany, married him in 1949 and settled with him in Toronto. Denise dedicated the next 37 years to working at Catholic Children's Aid, then Metro Toronto Children's Aid, mostly with single mothers and their babies. Over many of those years, Denise took night courses at the University of Toronto and proudly graduated with a BA in 1975. As a Rotarian wife, Denise participated in volunteer activities of the Inner Wheel and organized social events, making lifelong friends. She was an avid golfer and dedicated member of Weston Golf & Country Club for over 50 years. Denise also loved playing bridge, and giving tips to anyone around her who took up the game. Denise will be remembered for making people she had just met feel at ease. She listened to and recalled details about people's life stories that mattered to them. She nurtured a unique relationship with each of her loved ones and close friends and was a devoted godmother. She will be greatly missed. Our thanks to Dr. Kopplin for his wise counsel and care, and to Debbie Stipetic and her team at Christie Gardens for their care, compassion and good humour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Christie Gardens Foundation. A private funeral will be held due to current circumstances.



