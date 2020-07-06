|
|
DENISE MADELINE CHURCH May 10, 1924 - July 2, 2020 Denise passed away peacefully, feeling loved, at the age of 96 on Thursday, July 2nd, at Amica Balmoral Club in Toronto. Her family is grateful for the care and kindness of the staff at Amica Balmoral Club, Integra Care, and VHA personnel. Born and raised in St. Catherine's, Ontario, Denise was the third of three children born to Herbert and Emma Church. She was pre-deceased by her two brothers, Cecil and Tom. Denise was a woman of many accomplishments; she was one of the first three women in Canada to achieve the rank of Lieutenant at the age of 18 and served in Army Intelligence during WWII. She was multi-lingual, speaking French, Japanese, Russian, and old-English. Denise earned her Masters' degree in Linguistics, as well as having a rewarding career in Accounting. She loved to travel, and had a special place in her heart for Australia. Denise's many hobbies and interests, such as tennis, bridge, the S-20 and Nisei Veteran organizations, manuscript editing, Russian to English translation, helping Japanese students learn English, nurtured friendships all over the world. A loving mother, Denise is survived by her children, Fred (Marie), David, Sarah, Bill (Susan), and Nanci, and her 10 grandchildren, Dana, Liam, Madeleine, Elizabeth, Claire, Hilary, Mawney, Christine, Natalie, and Stephanie. Sarah, Dana, and Nanci were blessed to share so many fun, enjoyable trips to Collingwood, meals, and brunches with 'Bub' over the past many years. Denise was full of fun, had a great wit, a sharp and inquisitive mind, and an infectious laugh, and will be remembered with deep love and affection. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Denise Church's name can be made to Veterans Emergency Transition Services, VETS Canada, who help homeless and at-risk veterans reintegrate into civilian life, www.vetscanada.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2020