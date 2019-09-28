|
DENNIS ALBERT TUCKER Our family wishes to announce the passing of Dennis Albert Tucker, born in Toronto, Ontario on November 3, 1921; passed away on September 21, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta. He is survived by his wife, Inger; son, Dennis Jr; daughter, Karen; son, Barry (predeceased by brother, Bryan); granddaughters, Andrea and Tara and grandson, Kyle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To send condolences, please visit: www.connelly- mckinley.com Connelly-McKinley Ltd. Downtown Edmonton (780) 422-2222
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019