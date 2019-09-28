You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1921 - 2019
DENNIS ALBERT TUCKER Our family wishes to announce the passing of Dennis Albert Tucker, born in Toronto, Ontario on November 3, 1921; passed away on September 21, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta. He is survived by his wife, Inger; son, Dennis Jr; daughter, Karen; son, Barry (predeceased by brother, Bryan); granddaughters, Andrea and Tara and grandson, Kyle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To send condolences, please visit: www.connelly- mckinley.com Connelly-McKinley Ltd. Downtown Edmonton (780) 422-2222
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
