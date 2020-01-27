|
|
DENNIS LESLIE BRANNAN, MD It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Dennis Leslie Brannan on January 24, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Dennis is predeceased by his parents Claude and Lilya, and siblings Beatrice and Michael. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Johanne (née Graydon), children Kelly (Ken) Laura (Paul), Cindy and Tim, grandchildren Gregory, Mitchell, Thomas, Beck, Cameron and Isla, along with his nieces, nephews and extended family. Dennis will be remembered for his quick wit, inquisitive mind, love of family and friends and passion for the outdoors, sailing and cottaging in Haliburton. He had many accomplishments throughout his life. He was a proud Western medical school grad, Chief of Staff at Joseph Brant Hospital and coroner for 10 years. A devoted family physician for 40 years, from life to death, through good times and sad, he truly cared for the many families in his Burlington practice. Please join us in celebration of a life well lived at Port Nelson United Church (3132 South Dr, Burlington, ON) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday January 29, 2020. A reception will follow at the church hall. For those who wish, donations in memory of Dennis to Joseph Brant Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by Dennis and his family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020