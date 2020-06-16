|
DENTON DOUGLAS CREIGHTON After several years of declining health, which he accepted with remarkable and inspiring stoicism, Doug died peacefully on June 11, 2020, in Chester, NS. Predeceased in 2015 by Willa Ogilvie, his love and partner of more than sixty years; Doug's passing is grieved by his seven children: Denny (Kris Vikmanis), Julia (Michael Frevola), David (Mary Bruns), Caro (Tim Wilde), Andrew (Alison Talbot-Kelly), Kirstie (François Tardif) and Zoë (Jon Simington). He is also sadly missed by twelve grandchildren: William (Sudi), Esme (Sean), Willa, Sören, Maggie, Henry, Silas, Ruby, Océanne, Chloë, Olivier and Suki, and by his great-granddaughter, Nava. Born in Montreal on August 23, 1929, to Denton Burgess Creighton and Margaret Gilmour, Doug was predeceased by his only sibling, Jim, in 2008. Educated at Roslyn School, Collège Stanislas, Bishop's College School and McGill University (B.Com '51), Doug remained a fiercely proud Montrealer his entire life. He skied competitively through university and filled his summers with golf and tennis at the Hermitage Club. As he started spending summers in Chester wooing Willa under clan Ogilvie's suspicious eye, Doug learned how to man a pump, trim a sail and eventually helm a boat. They married on October 7, 1954. In Montreal, Doug showed his entrepreneurial and innovative drive running companies in finance and investments, fleet vehicle-leasing and bottled mineral water. With five children to stimulate on the weekends, Doug purchased Owl's Head Farm in Georgeville, QC in 1963. From there, skiing was a generally safe 20-minute snowmobile ride across frozen Lake Memphremagog. Doug bred polled Herefords and boiled maple syrup while Willa tended an enormous vegetable garden. After the arrival of Kirstie and Zoë straddling Expo 67, nine Creightons celebrated the bounty of the terroir. Most of the children received some of their education at French schools, while all absorbed Doug's passion for risk, competitive sports and eco-self-reliance. Empty-nesters and young grandparents in the early '90s, Doug and Willa traded Montreal's restaurants and culture for full-time residence in the Little House on Water Lane in Chester. Winter gales, power failures and roads impassable with ice shaped a solitude that Doug and Willa welcomed. This recharged their batteries for the annual onslaught of children, grandchildren and friends from afar. Sailing, golf and island picnics on Ironbound Loon filled these days, with twelve months of social engagements crammed into eight fleeting summer weeks In Chester, Doug rekindled his love of vocal music, which stretched from opera to the Rat Pack, by joining the St Stephen's Parish choir. He worked on the renewal of the Chester Playhouse and sat on its board for many years. Through the off-season, he met a group of male friends for Tuesday lunch at the Rope Loft and other local venues where the discussion of politics, biography, religion and philosophy generally trumped idle gossip. After decades of competitive play, Doug was named an Honorary Member of the Montreal Racket Club. At the Chester Golf Club, they called him "Ace" Creighton. Winter sports achievements stretched from his Kandahar Gold pin won with the McGill ski team to his face-first slide down St Moritz's Cresta in his mid-60s. And at Willa's sport, he skippered Airlie to multiple George Baker Trophy wins for the Chester Yacht Club's race around Tancook. More recently, he supported the restoration of Seneca to Herreshovian splendour. When he finally hung up his topsiders, he would happily sit on the verandah overlooking the CYC starting line to watch Seneca race the other Classics. Under the exceptional care of Melinda Walker, Doug remained at Water Lane for as long as he could. He reluctantly left his house eighteen months ago, moving to a nearby Heart-to-Heart residence compassionately managed by Lynn Key. The family would like to thank Drs. Mallery and Dobek and caregivers Carla, Theresa and Trena, who, with gentleness and humour, made his final months as comfortable as possible. A service for family in Nova Scotia will be held at St Stephen's while a general memorial celebration will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chester Playhouse https://chesterplayhouse.ca/donate/ . Always one for an aphorism, Doug abided by Juvenal's "mens sana in corpore sano", but delighted in the Satires' naughtier bits.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 16 to June 20, 2020