MAJOR GENERAL DENYS WILLIAM GOSS, CD, P. Eng June 18, 1922 - April 11, 2020 Airman, engineer, and businessman, in Ottawa on April 11, 2020, in his 98th year. Much loved husband of Maureen, father of Geoffrey (Mary) and John (Anne), stepfather of Ralph (Marlene) and Robert (Jennifer) Henry, and grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 27. He was predeceased by his wife, Teresa Devine, and his sister, Gay Beach. He will be greatly missed by all who remain. General Goss served for 36 years in the Canadian Forces as an 'A' category (all types) flying instructor, Mosquito fighter pilot, and in succession, the project manager of the Velvet Glove Air to Air Missile, the AVRO Arrow, the Bomarc Surface to Air Missile, and the CF-104 fighter aircraft. He served overseas, twice in Europe, once in the UK, and twice in the USA. At the time of his retirement, General Goss was the Chief Engineer of all the Canadian Forces. Bill retired in 1976 to pursue a very successful, 30-year career in industry, academe, and business, ultimately retiring at age 82. Final arrangements are being handled by Tubman Funeral Home on Richmond Road, Ottawa. An Anglican funeral will be held in Ottawa at a later date, followed by a celebration of life. Interment will be in the family plot, in Ancaster, Ontario. In lieu of remembrances, a donation to the Air Cadet League of Canada, would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020