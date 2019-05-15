DENYSE ADDISON CRAWFORD (Hall) May 16, 1933 - May 10, 2019 Loving wife to Roger and adoring mother of Mardi (Terry Witzel). Predeceased by her parents Rita (Phillips) and Howard Hall, Denyse was an only child, with an only child, who never quite got over the surprise and delight of having four grandchildren: Caroline, Jack, Tee and Mike. She loved and cared for them beyond measure. Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, May 10, 2019, the date of her 61st wedding anniversary. Rog and Denyse met at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church in the 1940s, as members of the Short Circuit Club and later the Couples Club. Denyse was a graduate of Bishop Strachan School and the University of Toronto, and throughout her life maintained a large network of friends from both schools. Her recreational pursuits revolved around social interaction including bridge, cross-country skiing, reading and book clubs. Volunteer work was a mainstay for Denyse. Living much of her life in North Toronto she worked with P.O.I.N.T. (People and Organizations in North Toronto) and the After-Four program at Allenby Public School which later morphed into the (entirely social) After-Forties ladies group. Active over many decades at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church (TEMC), Denyse was most proud of her time as President of TEMC's United Church Women. Denyse was a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women, an association she carried with her upon moving from Toronto to Waterloo in 1999. In Waterloo, Denyse cultivated new friendships and enjoyed being in the thick of whatever her grandchildren were up to. Grandma and Grandpa were there for everything: first-steps, swimming lessons, breakaways, dance recitals, school pickups, birthday parties, graduations, prom, hockey tournaments, cuts and scrapes, Christmas morning, class presentations and Sunday dinners. Denyse was thrilled to spend every summer at the family cottage on Lake Joseph. Together with Roger, she watched over her growing brood of grandchildren as they swam, played at the beach and boated. Muskoka was a place for family and friends, for drinks on the deck and for her dogs: Paddy, Penny, Kelty, Sabrina and Penny II. Denyse also showered her four grand-dogs Barney, Cassie, Stanley and Poppy with love, affection and Milkbones. Denyse was a naturally beautiful, gracious and friendly woman, interested in and welcoming to everyone she met. Although we are heartbroken to have lost her, we know that in the days to come, we will be able to celebrate Denyse, the wonderful life she led and our fortune to have had her with us. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Sunshine Centre, Luther Village on the Park, for their tender and giving care. A Memorial Service to celebrate Denyse's life will be held at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jean Hunnisett officiating. Reception following at TEMC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Ontario Humane Society. Condolences may be forwarded through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 15 to May 19, 2019