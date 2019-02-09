DENYSE MacKENZIE We are deeply saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Denyse Cecile Vigors MacKenzie on February 1, 2019. Born June 1, 1949 in Loughborough, UK, Denyse was the loving partner of Andrea Lyon, daughter of the late Cecile Metcalfe, dear sister of Lynn Laird, Michael Morrison and the late Neil Morrison. She was loved by her official and unofficial nieces and nephews and many devoted friends in Canada and around the world. Denyse was a lawyer, diplomat, intrepid traveller, contrarian, lover of music and poetry, and fearless warrior. A remarkable woman of boundless energy, sharp intellect, great determination, and fierce independence, Denyse had a range of interests and could engage knowledgeably on almost any subject. She was a generous spirit who lived life to its fullest, had a profound impact on many and will be missed forever. Thanks to Denyse's caregivers, including the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice team, for their gentle, compassionate care. Special thanks to Denyse's nurses, the unsung heroes of the medical system, notably those at the Irving Greenberg Family Cancer Centre. A very special thanks to Dr. Priscilla Bright for her friendship and extraordinary care over many years. At Denyse's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice through Hospice Care Ottawa would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019