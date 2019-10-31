You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Giles Presbyterian Church
15 Lambeth Road
Etobicoke, ON
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Giles Presbyterian Church
15 Lambeth Road
Etobicoke, ON
Derek CHISHOLM


1948 - 2019
DEREK CHISHOLM April 24, 1948 - October 28, 2019 It is with great sadness and profound sense of loss that we announce the passing of Derek Chisholm on October 28, 2019 at the Etobicoke General Hospital. Derek was a devoted husband of Ji Myoung and a loving father of Calum. He was born in Ottawa and grew up in Chelsey, Quebec, later living in Ottawa and Toronto. A very accomplished economist, teacher and counsellor he worked, among other institutions, for the Ministry of Finance - Government of Ontario, in Public Section Pension Plan. His education included a Ph.D in economics at Cambridge (UK), M.A. at Carleton University, M.A. Counselling and M. Divinity at Tyndale College. Derek also taught various courses at these universities. He was a member of a number of professional associations such as Canadian Bankers Association, various clubs and was an active member and Elder in St. Giles Kingsway Presbyterian Church. In his youth Derek became an avid reader and developed a great passion for collecting books. Later on he also collected fountain pens (admired calligraphy) and original works of art. He loved walking and regularly walked long distances to work. All friends enjoyed his unique sense of humour and beauty and they appreciated his generosity such as taking friends out for dinner. He was a patron of artists in supporting their practice by purchasing their works. Connected to his sincere and deep Christian faith was his love of the Bible, which was expressed in a truly original way through creating a hand written copy of the entire text of the Bible accompanied by his commentary. This took 17 years and remains a powerful testimony. He is survived by his loving wife, Ji Myoung (Sung Ja); and his son, Calum; and his brother, Mark. He will be missed by many. A celebration of Derek's life will take place on Saturday, November 2nd, at 11 a.m. at the St. Giles Presbyterian Church,15 Lambeth Road, Etobicoke. Visitation - 10 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019
