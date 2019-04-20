DEREK K. SHAVER L. Col (Ret'd), CD, PEng April 9, 1926 - April 14, 2019 Gracefully, and with tremendous inner strength, passed away at Kingston General Hospital of complications following a fall and under-lying kidney failure. Derek was born in Edmonton to the late Edward Bruce Hartnoll Shaver and Dorothy Mary Shaver (née Kenwood). Loving husband of the late Betty Emily Shaver (née Smail; d. 2002) and the late Bea Ellis (née Ling; d. 2009). Dear father of Dorothy Shaver (Bart) of Parry Sound and Doug Shaver of Trenton. Loving grandfather of Christine (David) of Melbourne, Australia and Cindy (Chole) of Aurora, Ontario; proud great-grandfather of Sebastian, Scarlett and Elizabeth. Brother of the late JEH "Ted" Shaver (Enid) of Barrie, and Rosemary Bolton (Lloyd) of Belleville. Dear friend of Marianne Bunt of Trenton. Derek served in the infantry in the last year of WWII, and then attended University of Toronto, earning a BASc in electrical engineering in 1949. He then re-enlisted in the Canadian Signals Corps, and served a further 33 years in various parts of the world. Some of the highlights were: 1951-52 with the First Canadian Infantry Battalion in Hanover, Germany as part of the British occupation force; 1955-57 in Soest, Germany; 1961-62 with the International Truce Supervisory Commission in Vietnam; 1962-65 at the War Office in London, England; 1968-71 in Lahr, Germany; and Base Commander for a short period at CFB Downsview. Derek retired from the Canadian Armed Forces in 1981, and worked as a project engineer for Northern Telecom until 1986 when he retired completely. In retirement, Derek was an active member of Belleville's Sagonaska Kiwanis Club for 19 years until it closed in 2006, when he transferred to the Kente Kiwanis Club. Derek was named volunteer of the year for 2005 by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Eastern Ontario. He was a leading participant in the repair of talking books for CNIB, Kiwanis' Terrific Kids program, Heart and Stroke's Jump Rope for Heart and VON's Meals on Wheels. Derek was also active in his church, particularly at St. John's Anglican Church in Carrying Place (where he headed up a self-help hall building project), and subsequently at St. George's in Trenton. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Weaver Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends are invited to visit at Weaver Family Funeral Home - West, 170 Dundas St. West, Trenton on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at St. George's Anglican Church, 9 Byron St, Trenton on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family will be receiving guests at the church between 10-11 a.m. on Friday. Reception to follow. Keeping with Derek's wishes, cremation and a private interment will take place in the spring. If you wish to make an In Memoriam donation, Derek would particularly suggest St. Georges Anglican Church, Trenton. Online guestbook and condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019