DEREK MACDONALD FOULDS March 13, 1923 - November 7, 2019 Derek Macdonald Foulds passed in his sleep at Kensington Gardens on November 6. Youngest son of Archibald and Katie (Steele) Foulds, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Foulds (Matthew); and by his brothers, Kenneth and Phillip and their spouses, Margaret (Peggy) and Louise. He was a wise and thoughtful father to Geoffrey (Debra Chandler) and Rosemary (Alan Ritchie), a loving grandpa to Bridget Whittle and Hannah Foulds and Devlin Foulds, and uncle Derek to many nieces and nephews. Derek was lucky enough to work on projects that interested him throughout his life. His time at Ontario Hydro was spent designing, building and managing hydroelectric power projects. From there he moved to Environment Canada, where he worked with a multi-disciplinary team to improve water quality in the Great Lakes. Outside work, he and Barbara pursued joint interests at the Unitarian Church of South Peel and their beloved Pinefold, which they nurtured from an abandoned farm to a forest. Teamwork is a theme that ran through all of his activities. Whether playing hockey and cricket at Upper Canada College, working as a wireless mechanic for Lancaster bombers during World War Two, designing the St. Lawrence Seaway for Ontario Hydro, or tree planting at Pinefold, Derek was happy to be there as a team member, or organizer or leader. Derek made life fun, whether it was doing the dishes or sailing on Georgian Bay. Toward the end of his life he experienced depression, but rallied to bring life and hope to Kensington Gardens where he and Barbara spent their final years. Deep and heartfelt thanks to Del and to Lorna, and to the staff at Kensington Gardens. Derek's life will be celebrated at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue W., Toronto, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with remembrances at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust and The Kensington Foundation are most welcome.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019