DESMOND DILLON PAUL MORTON OC CD FRSC Born September 10, 1937 in Calgary, Alberta, he died peacefully at home on September 4, 2019 in Montreal Quebec at 81 years of age. Beloved husband of Gael Eakin; father of David and Marion; granddad to Ava. Remembered fondly by Gael's children, Fay Plant (Tom), Lorna St. Louis (Paul), Brenda Plant, Margo Plant (Sevak); and grandchildren, Christian and Charles St. Louis, and Aiden and Gregory Burgess. Desmond was a graduate of the Collège Militaire Royal de Saint-Jean/Royal Military College of Canada, as well as University of Oxford (a Rhodes Scholar) and the London School of Economics (LSE) at University of London. He was a respected professor of Canadian and military history for over 2 decades at both University of Toronto and McGill University. Desmond was also Principal of Erindale College (now UTM) in Mississauga and Founding Director of McGill Institute for the Study of Canada (MISC) in Montreal. Desmond was known for his intelligence, wry sense of humour and his talent as an orator and as a writer authoring over 40 books. In his free time, he enjoyed spending hours in his workshop making handcrafted wooden models of military vehicles, vessels and personnel. A diligent correspondent, he faithfully wrote weekly letters to family members and close friends about current topics. Desmond will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held for him at the Faculty Club of McGill University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers to Canadian War Museum or McGill University (for MISC or Friends of the Library).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019