DESMOND E. E. DORAN January 3, 1936 - May 18, 2020 On May 18, 2020, in the morning, Desmond Emerson Edward Doran passed away peacefully at the General Hospital in Ottawa, Ontario, with his devoted wife of more than 58 years, Joan Doran (née Bosley) and daughter Kimberley by his side. One day earlier, when the end of his life was near, his wife, daughters and sister Cecille met with him one-by-one in his sunny hospital room for loving conversations. Des was born in Lacovia, St. Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica, on January 3, 1936 to Daisy Marcella Doran (née Williams) and Basil Edward Doran. He had three brothers (Basil Edward Doran (deceased 2020), Jack LeRoy St Clair Doran (deceased 1999) and Rupert Oliver Doran (deceased 2014)) and three sisters (Gloria Joyce Chambers (née Doran), Kathleen Marie Angela Weise (née Doran) (deceased 2018), and Cecille Marcella Campbell (née Doran)). When he was 12 years old, he won a scholarship to Jamaica College in Kingston, at that time the top secondary school in Jamaica. Des came to Canada in 1956. He studied at the Ontario Agricultural College (now part of the University of Guelph) for his BSc (1960) Agriculture and MSc (1961)(Agricultural economics), and at McGill University in Montreal, where he completed the coursework for a PhD in economics. Des left Canada to pursue graduate studies at the University of California at Berkeley but he missed Joni and they married in Guelph on December 23, 1961 and immediately moved to Vancouver, British Columbia. His daughters, twins Kimberley Doran (husband David Goldstein, daughters Jacqueline Goldstein and Hannah Goldstein) and Michele Doran-Sugar (husband George Sugar, sons Mathew Sugar and Martin Sugar), and Marcie Doran (husband David Attwater), all live in Ottawa. He worked as a researcher at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, as a professor at both Bishop's University in Lennoxville, Quebec, and the Nova Scotia Agricultural College in Bible Hill, Nova Scotia, as an economist at Agriculture Canada in Ottawa for 23 years, and in two international positions: on a UN irrigation project in Blantyre, Malawi, and, based in Rome, Italy, on UN (IFAD) projects in the Caribbean. He was also an active member of many committees, including the Ottawa Police Services Board, the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, Correctional Services Canada - Regional Ethnocultural Advisory Committee, and the Jamaican Ottawa Community Association. In 2012, Des was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. His lifetime of service to Jamaica was recognized in 2018 when the Prime Minister of Jamaica bestowed upon him the Prime Minister's Medal for Appreciation of Service to Jamaica, at a ceremony in Kingston, Jamaica. Des had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2017. On April 30, he drove to a COVID-19 testing centre because he had been having trouble breathing. He was diagnosed with an aggressive lung cancer. He did not have the coronavirus. Many thanks to the dozens of medical staff who worked since 2017 to extend his life - especially Dr. Marc Langill, Dr. Rodney Breau, Dr. Wayne Kendal, and Dr. Sandeep Sehdev. We will miss him dearly and treasure our memories of Des Doran all the days of our lives. Des will be interred at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa on May 25 with only immediate family in attendance due to the current restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please contact [email protected] if you wish to share memories of Des with his family. Should you wish to make a donation, he would have appreciated your support to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation https://www.ottawacancer.ca/get-involved/ways-to-give/make-a-tribute-gift/. For messages of condolence please visit www.beechwoodottawa.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020