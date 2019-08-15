You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
174 Wilbrod St.
Ottawa, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond KERANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond Patrick KERANS


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Desmond Patrick KERANS Obituary
DESMOND PATRICK KERANS March 10, 1930 - August 13, 2019 Peacefully in Ottawa at the age of 89. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Marion Douglas Kerans; four step- children, Karen (Brian), Joanne (Michael), Robert (Heather), and Lyn (Jamie); thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and by other family members, Murray Angus (Joyce), Deborah Stienstra (Greg) and Elspeth MacEwan (Grant). Also survived by his brother, Roger Kerans. Predeceased by his parents, Philip and Julia Kerans; step-children, Patrick and Maureen; and nephew, Chris Kerans. The family would like to thank Dr. Claudia Hubbes for her exceptional care in Pat's final years, and the May Court Hospice in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour Pat may do so by donating to a charity of their choice. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 174 Wilbrod St., Ottawa on Saturday, August 17 followed by a reception. Cremation has taken place. Pat's ashes will be interred on Caribou Island, NS, at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.