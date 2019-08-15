|
DESMOND PATRICK KERANS March 10, 1930 - August 13, 2019 Peacefully in Ottawa at the age of 89. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Marion Douglas Kerans; four step- children, Karen (Brian), Joanne (Michael), Robert (Heather), and Lyn (Jamie); thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and by other family members, Murray Angus (Joyce), Deborah Stienstra (Greg) and Elspeth MacEwan (Grant). Also survived by his brother, Roger Kerans. Predeceased by his parents, Philip and Julia Kerans; step-children, Patrick and Maureen; and nephew, Chris Kerans. The family would like to thank Dr. Claudia Hubbes for her exceptional care in Pat's final years, and the May Court Hospice in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour Pat may do so by donating to a charity of their choice. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 174 Wilbrod St., Ottawa on Saturday, August 17 followed by a reception. Cremation has taken place. Pat's ashes will be interred on Caribou Island, NS, at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019