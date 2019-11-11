|
DIANA DONALD(née Harrower) April 4, 1928 - November 9, 2019 Beloved mother of 4 children, who just adored her - Rick, Rob, Nancy and Dynah, grandmother of 9, and great-grandmother of 5, with 2 more on their way. A friend to so many and cousellor to others. She touched everyone she met. An extraordinary woman who beat cancer twice, and got her Masters Degree in Physcology at 60. She continued working well into her 80's because she loved helping others. They all remain friends and fans to this day. As well she was an author of 2 childrens books. She was the 'block mom' to all her childrens' friends throughout her life. Young or old they sought her out. Mom, we'll all keep dreaming of the fairies..... Service will be held at: Belvedere Funeral Home, 22025 Trans-Canada Hwy, Senneville Québec. 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019