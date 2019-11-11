You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belvedere Funeral Complex
22025 Route Transcanadienne
Senneville, QC H9X 3L7
514) 457-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana DONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana DONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana DONALD Obituary
DIANA DONALD(née Harrower) April 4, 1928 - November 9, 2019 Beloved mother of 4 children, who just adored her - Rick, Rob, Nancy and Dynah, grandmother of 9, and great-grandmother of 5, with 2 more on their way. A friend to so many and cousellor to others. She touched everyone she met. An extraordinary woman who beat cancer twice, and got her Masters Degree in Physcology at 60. She continued working well into her 80's because she loved helping others. They all remain friends and fans to this day. As well she was an author of 2 childrens books. She was the 'block mom' to all her childrens' friends throughout her life. Young or old they sought her out. Mom, we'll all keep dreaming of the fairies..... Service will be held at: Belvedere Funeral Home, 22025 Trans-Canada Hwy, Senneville Québec. 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -