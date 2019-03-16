You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leonard's Anglican Church
25 Wanless Avenue
DIANA ELIZABETH AYMONG (nee Mellanby) Diana passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Amyot Michael; her loving son, Michael; and granddaughter, Samantha. Predeceased by her sisters, Joan Beresford, Elinor Patterson and Cynthia Mellanby-Harris. Special 'Aunt Di' will be forever loved and remembered by her many nieces and nephews and family members. A memorial service will be held at St. Leonard's Anglican Church, 25 Wanless Avenue on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
