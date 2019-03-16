|
DIANA ELIZABETH AYMONG (nee Mellanby) Diana passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Amyot Michael; her loving son, Michael; and granddaughter, Samantha. Predeceased by her sisters, Joan Beresford, Elinor Patterson and Cynthia Mellanby-Harris. Special 'Aunt Di' will be forever loved and remembered by her many nieces and nephews and family members. A memorial service will be held at St. Leonard's Anglican Church, 25 Wanless Avenue on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019