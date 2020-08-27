DIANA MARY ECKERT (née Aitken) Diana was born in Winnipeg on November 28, 1933, started school on the first day of WWII and ultimately earned a BA in Education from University of Manitoba. Her teaching career began in a one-room school house in Coulter, Manitoba and continued in Hamilton, Ontario. She took great pleasure recounting stories from those formative experiences to her children and grandchildren. From her early years in Winnipeg with parents, George and Winnifred - cottaging and sailing on Lake of the Woods - to raising her family in Toronto, Dinee had a rich and happy life with Cam Eckert, her husband and constant companion of 62 years. They enjoyed sailing at the RCYC, traveling widely, and road trips to visit family. Together Diana and Cam shared a deep appreciation and love of the natural world which they've passed on to their children. Throughout her years in Toronto, she was committed to community work with children and seniors through The Junior League, Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, and St Clair West Meals On Wheels. Diana died peacefully on August 17, 2020, and is survived by her husband, Cameron; sister, Gail and brother, David; as well as sons, Christopher (Marlene), Scott, Cameron (Pam), and Jonathan (Colleen); plus nine grandchildren, Jack, Nigel, Isaac, Maren, Lucas, Rory, Micah, Otis, and Adelaide. The Eckert family thanks the Southeast LHIN for support, and the staff at Burr Block of Kingston General Hospital where Diana received exceptional, compassionate care. A family celebration of Diana's life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kingston Symphony Orchestra.



