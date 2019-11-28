|
|
DIANA ST. BARBE WEATHERALL (nee Harrison) Peacefully at home on November 26, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of John Weatherall. Born in Montreal June 28, 1933, daughter of the late Francis Sladen St. Barbe Harrison and Nelo Carlotta Ballantyne Harrison. Survived by her brother, Michael St. Barbe Harrison. Predeceased by her sister, Shirley Linton St. Barbe Stoker. Dear aunt of Dermot, Thornley, Carlotta and Amy. Following the end of the Vietnam war, many of the Chinese population were forced to flee that country. Diana sponsored a family, whose many descendants have remained close to her ever since. Diana had a great interest in people, and early in her life she spent a very productive year and a half with her aunt Jean, Lady McLintock, in London, England which also initiated her interest in politics. As a result, on her return to Quebec, she was President of the riding association of St. Antoine Westmount; in which Charles M. ("Bud") Drury was the Liberal MP. Diana was an active supporter of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts where she was a highly qualified docent. Diana had a very happy childhood at the family cottage at Greenshields Point, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec. Later in 1975, Diana and John Weatherall were married at Christ Church Cathedral in Montreal, which was followed by her moving to Elm Avenue, Rosedale in Toronto. More recently John and Diana have been spending their time in Kingston which currently provides their principal residence. Diana cheerfully and bravely dealt with disability most of her life, surrounded by a wide circle of wonderful friends. John was a devoted husband to Diana; their marriage was a particularly happy and loving one. A funeral service will be held at St. George's Cathedral, 270 King Street East (at Johnson Street), Kingston, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a small service at Trinity Anglican Church Wolfe Island at 1:30 p.m. A private burial will follow in Trinity Anglican Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Trinity Anglican Church, Wolfe Island would be appreciated. Online Condolences may be made at: www.reidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019