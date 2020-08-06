You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
DIANE ELIZABETH SCANZANO We are sad to announce the passing of Diane, beloved wife of Darin and devoted mother to Dana and Matthew. Originally from Montreal, she leaves behind an extended family and many friends built over the years having also lived in Calgary, AB, Oakville, ON and Sydney, Australia. Following her diagnosis, she fought a courageous battle with cancer for over a year and passed away surrounded by her husband and children. Diane lived life to the fullest and despite a deep commitment to family, always made time by giving back to the community. We will miss her immensely but know that she is now at peace. In light of the current Covid-19 situation, a scheduled visitation will be held, Sunday, August 9th at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with a celebration of life to be held when pandemic restrictions ease. Please contact Matt at 289-218-7437 for scheduling. A special thanks to Dr. Lynn Benjamin, Ivana Ristovska and Amelia McAdams for the tender palliative care they provided.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020
