|
|
DIANE FULFORD GEE Barbara Diane Fulford Gee, born July 2, 1928, died August 14, 2019. Daughter of the late Frances (Blount) and Albert Fulford. Predeceased by her husband Warren Burroughes Gee, siblings Joan Anne Gould (George Gould) and Wayne Fulford (Patricia Fulford). Diane is lovingly remembered by her children Marcus (Kate Andrew), Bryan (Jaleen Grove) and Caroline (Steven Graham); grandchildren Eric, Maddie, Sarah Andrew-Gee; Zephyr, Clea, Silas Christakos-Gee, their mother Margaret Christakos; Rebecca and Raiden Gee-Graham; brother Robert Fulford (Geraldine Sherman), sister-in law Marilynn Cawkell (Frank Cawkell) and many nieces and nephews. Diane's family thanks the thoughtful caregivers at the Bradgate Arms who have made Diane's recent years and the last months, in particular, so comfortable. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to one of Diane's favourite charities: Diabetes Canada, Canadian Mental Health Association or Parkinson's Canada. We will celebrate Diane's thoughtful, caring, stylish, optimistic and enthusiastic life 2 to 5 p.m. (speeches at 3) on Saturday, September 21st at the Arts & Letters Club, 14 Elm Street. Memories of Diane can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019