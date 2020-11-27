DIANE CHANDLER GRAHAM July 4, 1935 - November 21, 2020 'Life is short, break some rules, forgive quickly, kiss slowly, love truly, laugh uncontrollably and never regret anything that made you smile.' A joyous life has ended for Diane, wife of her loving and supportive husband, Stuart Graham (deceased), mother to three of the most adored daughters and their husbands, Lindsay and Jeff Hartley, Sydney Graham, Wendy and Tom Hind, grandmother to their nine wonderful grandchildren, Ryan, Sandy and Mackay Hartley, Adam, Graham and Matthew Cameron, Bryar, Ally and Riley Hind. Living vicariously through their adventures, challenges and successes was her greatest joy. Diane was sister to Claire Kilgore (deceased), Audrey West (deceased) and Sharon Stone. Her idyllic childhood provided her with lasting and cherished friendships throughout her life. After Etobicoke High School and graduating Business College, Diane was a flight attendant with Trans Canada Airlines, several years with the Corporate office of Special Olympics, a volunteer with the Cancer Association and a public speaker. She helped to bring tennis to Lampton Golf Club and was on the tennis team. With the encouragement of her husband and daughters, Diane gained the confidence to pursue her passion for writing poetry, following a family tradition of her published grandmother and niece, Lesley Casey, who gave her the greatest inspiration of all. Retirement to Collingwood was magic. Amazing friendships, boating, skiing, golf, tennis and lifelong learning made every day special. Winters in Longboat Key, Florida with friends, tennis and lectures at Longboat Key Education Center where classes in writing filled many happy hours. Diane's love of family and friends was the true and lasting enjoyment of her life. 'Do something special for someone who will benefit from your loving and generous heart.' Private family service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store