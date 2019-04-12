DIANE MACPHAIL PROSSER Berwick, NS Diane MacPhail Prosser, wife of Donald Enslow Prosser who predeceased her, died peacefully on March 25, 2019 at Grand View Manor in Berwick, NS. Born on October 7, 1935 in Perth-Andover, N.B., her parents were Dorothy Olmstead and Normal MacPhail. Her children, Craig (Erin McCarty), Susan (Peter Stockholder) and Andrew (Barb Sheppard); and grandchildren, Aisha and Malaika Stockholder Prosser and nieces, Lee (John) Dickie and Barbara Wendell, and Gail and Jane Prosser, survive her. She was predeceased by her sister, Margery Wendell. For such a lover of life, teller of stories, singer of songs, light footed dancer of anything that had a beat, and cook and baker extraordinaire, Alzheimer's was a long and cruel demise. Diane was a liberated and lively mom who always had a gleam in her eye and a project up her sleeve. She and our dad loved the written and spoken word and a good argument and gifted us that love. Diane followed her passion and studied history and English lit at Acadia, then moved to Montreal. There she worked at Dupont, met Donald, also a graduate of Acadia, and saw the jazz piano greats such as Oscar Peterson and Dave Brubeck They were married in Perth-Andover in 1959, lived in Montreal as a couple for 3 years, then moved to Fredericton where Donald went into partnership with his engineering buddy Eric Wright. In 1966, the family moved to Halifax and Diane commenced her career as an administrator with Dalhousie University (in about 1968). She began in the School of Medicine and then moved to head up what is now the School of Health and Human Performance, until she retired. May there be jazz and gin, stories to tell and gardens to tend where the next life takes you Momma Di. We will miss you, always. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to be made to the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia. Arrangements have been entrusted to Middleton Funeral Home, 398 Main St., toll free 1-855-825-3448. Condolences may be made online by visiting: www.middletonfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019