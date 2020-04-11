|
DIANE MARCH ALLEN (née Carlson) March 2, 1931 - April 2, 2020 Diane died peacefully with family at her side at CHSLD St Lambert, Qc, at the age of 89, due to a blood clot in her leg. She had suffered a paralyzing right side stroke 5 years earlier and had been non-ambulatory since, as well as struggling with progressive vascular dementia. She was predeceased by her husband John Chesley Allen in 2007, and her first husband Frank Lewin in 1967. She had a large and loving family, including Nicholas (Lisa), Susan (Roland), Deborah (Ben), and James dec. (Michelle sep.), Ted (Helen), as well as 16 grandchildren. Diane was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, to Jon Carlson and Doris Johnson, both from a large Swedish community in Jamestown, NY. Diane attended Wellesley College, and graduated with a B. History in 1953. On a summer trip to Europe she met Frank Lewin, marrying in 1954, eventually moving to the Laurentians. After Frank died in a tragic waterskiing accident, Diane married John Chesley Allen, had her fifth child, and relocated to St Lambert, Qc. where there were many years of large exuberant family gatherings and holiday celebrations in the Hickson St home, which was the center of her strong family life. Diane was a passionate and talented artist and painted countless landscapes, portraits, and still-lifes. She loved going for long brisk walks in any kind of weather and playing tennis. Reading widely was another passion, and she helped found the Laurentian Reading Club, still active today. Diane's outgoing personality ensured she had a wide circle of longtime and devoted friends representing every stage of her life, and she made sure to regularly keep in touch with letters and phone calls. She had an incredible strength which showed itself especially in these last years of her life. It was amazing and inspiring how she seemed to accept her terrible predicament after her stroke with grace, still remaining so open to others, smiling, rarely complaining, and still so concerned for others' wellbeing. Special thank you to her angel caregivers Helen, Kate and Carmen. She will be deeply missed. Celebration date to be announced, please refer to the family or the Commemorative site at www.mountroyalcem.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020