DIANE MCCONNELL In fond memory of Dr. Diane McConnell of Toronto (Parkdale) who passed away on January 15, 2015. Diane taught Renaissance Literature at University of Toronto and later Memorial University before returning to Toronto to work for the Ministry of Education. She is remembered for her lively, thoughtful and caring approach to life. 'It makes me feel good, knowing that in some obscure, conclusive way they were connected with me and me with them.' (Ypres 1915, Alden Nowlan)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019
