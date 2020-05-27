|
DIANE NOVACK Surrounded by love, Diane Novack passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in her 90th year after a courageous battle with lung cancer, complicated by a myriad of illnesses she had overcome since her 20s. Her goal was to reach 90 despite her preferred diet of cotton candy, jelly beans, and Coca-Cola. She joins her beloved husband, Bernie Novack, while leaving her legacy as mother and mother-in- law of Ken and Oritte Novack, and Ellen Novack and John Park. Cherished Bubby of Haley Libman, Trevor Park, Brandon Park, Jordan and Jordana Novack, Daniel Novack, and Corey Novack. Great grandmother of Jaclyn, Emma, and Ari. Born in Toronto, her father died when she was 15 and her mother when she was in her early 20s. Her two older brothers, David and especially Henry Shanoff and their families played a large role in her life. She was always elegant and glamorous, whether working with her husband in Novack's Pharmacy downtown Toronto, or while painting, reading, playing bridge, or tap dancing. A University of Toronto grad, she valued education and was a successful self-taught stock investor. Not your typical Jewish grandmother, she had no interest in cooking but more in carpentry, fishing, cards and engaging with lifelong friends. Yet she was the Matriarch of a large extended family and her home was always the epicentre of all holidays and social occasions. Love and thanks to her devoted caregiver and friend Ina Zilber. Memorial donations may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women, The , or Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2020