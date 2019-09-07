You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Congregation Children of Israel
3005 Walton Way
View Map
Diane SOLURSH


1945 - 2019
Diane SOLURSH Obituary
DR. DIANE SOLURSH 1945 - 2019 Dr. Diane Sue Solursh passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by family at home. Diane was born April 15, 1945 in Hamilton, Ontario and has resided in Augusta, Georgia for the past 33 years. At different points in her life, she lived in West Virginia, Vancouver and Toronto. Diane was a star and mentor in the field of psychology and was still practicing until the final weeks of her life. She was a faculty member at the Medical College of Georgia for many years and was an expert in crisis response, family counseling, and was a lifelong advocate, personally and professionally, for those in the LGBTQ community. She was also very active in the Jewish Community, having served as a president of her temple, Congregation Children of Israel in Augusta. Diane is survived by an extended family that includes her daughters, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the many people and animals whose lives she touched. A celebration of Diane's life was held in Augusta, Georgia this past Thursday, September 5th. As per Diane's wishes, memorial donations are asked to be directed to your local animal shelter or the OSPCA.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
