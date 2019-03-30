DR. DIANE WINSLOW JOHNSON Died peacefully on March 26, 2019 at Christie Gardens in Toronto. Born in Boston, MA in 1931, Diane grew up in and around Toronto, enjoyed summers at Camp Tanamakoon and attended Branksome Hall. In 1955, she was one of only three female graduates of the University of Toronto medical school, where she met and married James Goodwin, MD. While raising a family of three children, Diane worked at the U of T Women's Health Care Clinic and then trained as a psychotherapist at the Toronto Institute of Human Relations, maintaining a private practice until her mid 70's. She was actively involved in Bloor Street United Church, as well as the Stephen Lewis Foundation 'Grandmothers to Grandmothers' campaign. Following a long-held dream, Di built a cottage in Muskoka in 1986, and spent as much time as she could there hosting family and friends, becoming an integral part of the close-knit community around Muldrew Lake. Diane is survived by her brother, Jim Doyle and his wife Barb; daughter, Karen and her husband, Randy; son, Dave and his wife, Mary; son, Rob and his wife, Kathryn; grandchildren, Kate, Lucas, Graham, and Savannah, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their children. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 14th at Bloor Street United Church, with visitation 2-5 p.m. on April 13th at Morley Bedford Funeral Home. Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Christie Gardens; donations to honor Di can be made here: www.StephenLewisFoundation.org Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019