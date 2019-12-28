|
DIANNE HELEN EASTON MCINTYRE June 20, 1948 - December 16, 2019 Whip smart, funny, and genuinely kind, Di brought light and laughter in to the lives of everyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with her. Di lived a life of keen and quirky interest in film, literature, and all things equine. Her equestrian career took her from galloping all over the Caledon hills, to winning classes at the Royal Winter Fair, to teaching therapeutic riding in Toronto and Montreal and caring for her horses and donkeys on her Caledon, Ontario farm. Of late, she could be spotted hacking through corn fields on her quarter horse, Minnie, with her best friend. While she prized her solitude, she generously gave her time as a volunteer at Headwaters hospital in Orangeville, shining her radiant light on patients there. She was a long time volunteer as a therapeutic riding instructor and lesson assistant. In both roles, her sense of humour and unconventional methods brought joy and happiness to all around her. A voracious reader and keen on film, Di could recite poetry, hymns, and quotations from obscure sources. She always had time and a book recommendation for those she loved, and to whom she was fiercely loyal. She is much loved and missed by her husband, Jamie, daughters Holly (Ben) and Pippa (Jason), and grandchildren Frida, Elsie, Finnian and Stellan in Montreal, who knew her as "Nina". She is also cherished by the Jenkins-Tonelli family of Adjala and Toronto, Ontario. Determined to die with dignity, she was ably and sensitively assisted by the palliative care staff in the Cedars Cancer Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital. She maintained her generous spirit and her sharp sense of humour till the end. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Di's intriguing life will take place at a time and date to be announced. Donations in support of Cancer research would be much appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020