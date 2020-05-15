You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Dick Mon Quan Obituary
DICK MON QUAN, P.Eng We are saddened to announce the death of Dick Mon Quan, at age 94 yrs. His passing took place on May 12, 2020, at Humber River Hospital. He was predeceased by his dear wife of 66 years, Ida (2018); parents, Harry Gow Quan and Dar Shee; brothers, Allen, Ben and Joe, and sisters, Jean and Mary. He is survived by sons, Gary and Brian, and many nieces and nephews. Upon graduating from UBC in 1949, Dick pursued a career in Engineering and received his MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Caltech in Pasadena, California in 1952. Upon graduation, he joined his brother Ben at the National Research Council in Ottawa, Ontario. Dick and Ida were married in Vancouver, B.C., in September 1952, and eventually settled in Toronto, where he worked at Orenda Engines. When he retired in 1989, he held the position of Director, Corporate Research & Development for Hawker Siddeley Canada. He was a lifetime member of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Professional Engineers Ontario. Dick was an innovative craftsman with loyalty to family, friends and work, who will be truly missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered with much love. There will be a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the UBC Quan Memorial Bursary Fund, in memory of Dick Quan, would be most appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 15 to May 19, 2020
