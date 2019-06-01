Resources More Obituaries for Didar DOMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Didar Singh DOMAN

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DIDAR SINGH DOMAN 'Ted' Born July 21, 1936, Ted passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Predeceased by his father Doman Singh, his mother Purab Kaur, his brothers Harbanse (Herb) and Gurdial (Gordy) and his sister Harbans Kaur (Bonso). Ted is survived by his wife Jaswant, and his two sons Rob (Gillian) and Amar (Natallie), sister Mahinder Kaur, and beloved grandchildren Ajay, Pia and Dayne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ted was a pioneer in industry and one of the last great lumbermen. With his charismatic personality and trademark smile, he was tremendously admired and respected by all those who knew him. Ted had a work ethic that knew no bounds, had an incredible attention to detail and was an innovator in industry. Proudly born and raised in the Cowichan Valley, Ted joined his brothers in founding what would become a forestry conglomerate, focussing initially on trucking and then building supply stores, sawmills and lumber yards. Shortly after moving to Victoria, Ted ventured out on his own, and started two very successful businesses. He created a building materials business including sales and distribution, manufacturing, treating and kiln drying. He also built a national real estate business, encompassing residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial endeavours. Ted was always building. Ted believed in a profound code of values, that would be affectionately called 'old school' today. He had relentless drive in business and in life, and was a man of incredible loyalty, duty, honour and integrity. Ted faced many challenges in life and met them all with a vigor, passion and unbreakable will that is treasured by all those who knew him. Ted was also devoted to service to his community; he gave back in many ways, both privately, where he insisted on anonymity, and publicly, supporting Royal Jubilee Hospital and related cardiac initiatives since 1977. Ted will be missed incredibly by his family and friends and remembered as a great family and business man, who was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Egan (Victoria) and Dr. Kris Vijay (Arizona), among the many doctors, specialists and nursing and support staff who had given special care and support to Mr. Doman throughout his life. There will be a closed private funeral and cremation, followed by a Service at the Sikh Temple at 1210 Topaz Ave, Victoria, BC on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Ted's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made in the name of Ted Doman to the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered at Legacy.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries