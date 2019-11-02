|
DIETER ERNST GOLLNOW 82 (November 4, 1936- October 16, 2019) Innovative entrepreneur, loving husband, father and Opa. Died peacefully in his own home while asleep next to his beautiful, loving wife of 50 years. Dieter's life was marked by his incredible tenacity, resilience, courage and contagiously positive outlook on life. He left a mark on everyone he met. After leaving East Berlin and arriving in Quebec City by ship at 20, Dieter embraced everything he could to become Canadian and create an incredible life for his family. As a tool and die maker, he started his first company National Trading and Manufacturing Ltd before his 25th birthday. Dieter built the prototype for one of the first seatbelts in Canada and also held multiple patents. Over 30 years ago he became involved in the glass industry and brought the Heat Mirror® product to Canada. Glass projects led by Dieter's company include: the Fogo Island Inn, the Enwave Theatre Harbourfront Centre, Trillium Hospital and Durham College to name a few. Dieter also sat on numerous glass boards and worked tirelessly over the decades to promote the benefits of energy-conserving glass as a critical tool towards addressing global warming. Dieter was fiercely protective and loyal to those he loved, and there were many: his family, extended family, friends, customers and employees. He was a great dance partner and swimmer, a lover of big band and jazz and travelling the world with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, Opa and friend. To know Dieter was to have a lifelong friend; he will be sorely missed by those who were privileged to have known him. Lovingly remembered by Edda, Angelika, Sabrina, Khalid and grand-daughters Sofia and Juliette. A private celebration of life will take place.
