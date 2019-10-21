|
DIETER G. TIMM 87, after a long struggle with mul tiple ailments, on Sunday, Octo ber 13th, at the Peterborough hospital. Beloved husband of Rik ki (Fredericka) Timm (née Sawer thal), beloved father of Mark Timm and Pattanun Timm (née Woodtikarn), beloved Opa of Pali ta Timm, beloved brother of Ros witha Minck (née Timm), Germany, beloved brother-in-law of Gudrun Sawerthal and In geborg Sawerthal. A good friend to his many friends, a great dance partner and a lover of nature, mu sic and Rikki's cooking! A private celebration of life will take place. In lieu of flowers donations en couraged to the Kidney Founda tion of Canada and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. On line condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019