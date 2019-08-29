|
DILLY ALEXANDER BELL (Sandy) Dilly Alexander Bell (Sandy) of Puslinch, ON left us peacefully August 21, 2019. Sandy was son of the late Isabelle Black, and the late Alexander Bell, and brother to the late John Bell. His wife Susan, friend Sandy Straw, Ron and Carolyn Brown (Brother/sister-in-law) Lynda Neumann (niece) her son Ben and Andrew Brown (nephew) were by his side. A Celebration of Life was held August 25th. Private family funeral will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'El Jordan' through the Alice Norman Clements Foundation, 10800 Concession Rd. 5, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1R1, would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019