You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dilly BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dilly Alexander BELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dilly Alexander BELL Obituary
DILLY ALEXANDER BELL (Sandy) Dilly Alexander Bell (Sandy) of Puslinch, ON left us peacefully August 21, 2019. Sandy was son of the late Isabelle Black, and the late Alexander Bell, and brother to the late John Bell. His wife Susan, friend Sandy Straw, Ron and Carolyn Brown (Brother/sister-in-law) Lynda Neumann (niece) her son Ben and Andrew Brown (nephew) were by his side. A Celebration of Life was held August 25th. Private family funeral will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'El Jordan' through the Alice Norman Clements Foundation, 10800 Concession Rd. 5, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1R1, would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dilly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.