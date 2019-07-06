You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
EDNA EDWARDS 'Dinah' Died peacefully June 27, 2019 in her 97th year in Toronto. She was born in Derby England and arrived in Canada September 1948 with her dear husband Aubrey. She was the loving mother of Gregory (Melanie), and David (Betsy) and much appreciated grandson Robbie and five beautiful granddaughters Laura, Hayley, Nicole, Stephanie and Erin and great granddaughters Sophie and Evelyn. She was predeceased by husband Aubrey, her sister Mary and brother Stan. Dinah proudly served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (Wrens) during World War II where she met future husband Aubrey. Before raising a family in Oakville she worked in Toronto at Yardleys. Her interests included bridge and tennis as a member of the Oakville Club, gardening and for a time she attended the Port Credit Unitarian Church. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Ave W, 16th floor, Toronto, ON M4R 1K8 (www.alzheimer.ca, 1-800-616-8816) will be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019
