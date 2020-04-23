|
DOLLY (Perl) REICHMAN Born November 4, 1927 in Velki Slanec, Slovakia, died at age 92 on April 21, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. Daughter of Serena Tiegerman and Josef Toth, loving and devoted mother of Sonia Reichman (Z"L) and Judith Rom, and grandmother of Gabriel Rom and Hanna Novak. Sister of Mancika and Helena, who both predeceased her. Dolly was a proud, independent and resilient woman who overcame many obstacles in her long life. As a teenager, she survived the horrors of the Holocaust as a prisoner of Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp. Dolly met her husband, Alex, in Czechoslovakia after the war, where they endured persecution by the communist regime. Ultimately, at her behest and together with their two daughters, the family escaped to Israel in 1965, where Dolly lived for nearly 30 years. In 1994, she immigrated to Canada in order to be close to her daughters and grandchildren. Always searching for answers, and despite the unimaginable hardships she had endured during her early life, Dolly was both a realist and an unwavering optimist. Her family and friends will continue to be inspired by her love and fortitude. Contributions in Mrs. Reichman's memory may be made to Yad Vashem https://yadvashem.ca/donation-page/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020