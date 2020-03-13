|
DOLORES ABRAMSON It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dolores Abramson on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend for 56 years of Harry Abramson. Loving daughter of the late Ida (née Gossin) and Issie Zelansky. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Beth Abramson and Andrew Hamlin, and Neil and Cindy Abramson. Devoted sister of the late Marjorie Chernow and the late Macy Zelansky. Adoring grandmother of Jordan, Carey, and Daniel. A woman of intelligence, kindness, and generosity. She had a zest for life and a genuine concern for others. With gratitude to Dr. Karen Yee and Dr. Coleman Rotstein for their extraordinary care and devotion. Service from Temple Sinai, 210 Wilson Avenue (east of Bathurst) on Friday, March 13th at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 561 Avenue Road. Memorial donations may be made to the Dolores Abramson Memorial Fund c/o Temple Sinai, Toronto 416-487-4161.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020