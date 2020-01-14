You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DON CASSELMAN On Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Baycrest. Beloved husband of the late Evy Casselman. Loving father and father-in-law of Neil and Lisa, and Hartley and Rhonda. Brother of Majorie Posluns. Devoted grandfather of Jillian and Justin, and Amanda. Devoted great-grandfather of Hallie. Special thanks to Robert, Andrea, Jane, and Dr. Lim at Baycrest for their tremendous support. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shivaat 1900 Bayview Avenue, Suite 225, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation 416-946-6560, or Crohns and Colitis 646-943-7521.
