DON JON DEVORETZ PhD 1942 - 2020 Don passed peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Vancouver General Hospital, with his wife Julia at his bedside. Don was born May 28, 1942 in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. He earned his PhD at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in 1968 and began his life-long career as Professor of Economics at Simon Fraser University that same year. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 2010. Don was proud to become a Canadian citizen in 1995 and while some of his work was in natural resources, especially fisheries, most of his work was on citizenship and immigration. He was co-director and principle researcher of the Research Institute on Immigration (RIIM) from 1996 to 2007 during which time he was a public scholar giving guest lectures all over the world and advising governments on immigration matters. Dr. DeVoretz held visiting professorial appointments at Duke University, the University of Hong Kong Science and Technology, the University of the Philippines, the University of Ibadan (Nigeria), the University of Wisconsin, and the Norwegian School of Economics. He was a Willy Brandt Professor at IMER, Malmo University (Sweden) and a Julian Simon Research Fellow with IZA (Germany). Don was named the British Columbia Scholar to China in 2000 and from 2008-2014 was Research Director at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. He sat on the Canadian Border Advisory Board between 2005 and 2008. An avid and accomplished photographer, Don was passionate about art and music of all genres, returning to piano lessons when he was 70. He loved BC and embraced outdoor activities in all seasons. In addition to world-wide friends and colleagues, Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife Julia, his children Sacha (Jason) and Tadzio, their mother Mary, and stepson Alex. A private family memorial led by Rabbi Dan Moskovitz was held for Don at Temple Shalom Cemetery's Memorial Garden in South Surrey. A Celebration of Life for friends and colleagues will take place once the threat of COVID-19 has passed. In 2018, Don and his wife Julia established the Don and Julia DeVoretz Economics Scholarship to be awarded annually to an undergraduate student enrolled full-time in a bachelor's degree majoring in Economics. In Don's memory, donations may be made at https://give.sfu.ca/Don-and-Julia-DeVoretz-Economics-Scholarship.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020