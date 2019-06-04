You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DON RICHMOND July 7, 1932 - May 4, 2019 Don died peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. His daughters, Barbara (John), Anne (Sheila) and granddaughters, Norah (Lachlan) and Fiona, are deeply saddened by the loss of Don and his wife, Betty, earlier this year. Don's legacy as a public servant at the Provincial, Federal and Municipal levels lives on both in the housing and social welfare services he created and nurtured, and in the skills and perspectives of the many staff and colleagues he mentored and influenced. Don lived a life that balanced a deep commitment to work with an equally strong attachment to personal life: planting trees, building houses, going to the ballet, and travelling widely, all with his much loved wife, Betty. A celebration of Don's life will be held on June 17, 2019 at the YWCA, 87 Elm St., Toronto, 3:00-6:00 p.m. Contributions towards a scholarship being established to carry on Don's support for developing new generations of public servants would be gratefully accepted.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 4 to June 8, 2019
