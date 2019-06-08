DON RICHMOND July 7, 1932 - May 4, 2019 Don died peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. His daughters, Barbara (John), Anne (Sheila) and granddaughters, Norah (Lachlan) and Fiona, are deeply saddened by the loss of Don and his wife, Betty, earlier this year. Don's legacy as a public servant at the Provincial, Federal and Municipal levels lives on both in the housing and social welfare services he created and nurtured, and in the skills and perspectives of the many staff and colleagues he mentored and influenced. Don lived a life that balanced a deep commitment to work with an equally strong attachment to personal life: planting trees, building houses, going to the ballet, and travelling widely, all with his much loved wife, Betty. A celebration of Don's life will be held on June 17, 2019 at the YWCA, 87 Elm St., Toronto, 3:00-6:00 p.m. Contributions at www.supportryerson.ca/ donrichmond are gratefully accepted. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019