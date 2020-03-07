|
DONA JOAN MONDOUX (nee Morris) Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, in her 90th year. Born in Seattle, Washington on April 26, 1930 during The Great Depression, Dona was raised in Morrisburg and Toronto and spent many happy summers and holidays at her grandparents' farmstead in Iroquois. Dona was very close to her younger sister, Pat, who always admired Dona for her magnetic and charismatic personality. Dona met her husband, Ronald George Mondoux, at the University of Toronto. Following their marriage in 1950, they settled in Burlington on Sharalin Court, where they would raise their six children. She was a beautiful, dedicated, ahead-of-her-time mom. She was loyal and empathetic, always willing to listen and give advice. Always aware of what was in style, Dona was known for her good taste in clothing and high quality fabrics and finishes. With an enviable ability to master anything she tried, she had many skills in sewing, knitting, and hatmaking. She was well-read and well-versed on current events, which made her a lively conversationalist. She kept everyone on their toes with her quick wit and keen observations. She was a great hostess and cook, challenged herself to pursue flying lessons at Mount Hope Airport, and took pride in her work as a member of the Junior League of Hamilton-Burlington. Like so many, Dona unfortunately suffered a long battle with depression and mental illness at a time when support was not readily available. These struggles kept her from the things and people she loved in the later years of her life, but she found a sense of calm and peace in her final decade, for which her family is grateful. Through it all, Dona will be remembered for her beauty, sense of humour, and intelligence. Dona was predeceased by her parents, Pauline Farquhar (nee Harkness) and Norman Leslie Morris. She is survived by her six children: Catherine Mondoux of West Vancouver; David (Sam) Mondoux (Ellen) of Calgary; Louise Roberts (Ken) of Belleville; John Mondoux (Mary) of Toronto; Mary Ellen Sewell of Belleville; and Peter Mondoux of Hamilton; her beloved younger sister, Norma Patricia Irwin of Toronto; and her former husband, Ronald Mondoux of Belleville. Dona is fondly remembered by 13 grandchildren: Paula Mondoux; Ben Mondoux, Tessa Leong (Jeff), Corinne Kreamer (Kayle); Michelle Mignot (Vincent), John Roberts (Jackie Armour), Anna Campbell (Mark), Marie Ainsworth (Rob); Joshua Sewell, Rebecca Sewell, Emma Sewell; Michael Mondoux, Evan Mondoux (Ashley); her 11 great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews, Paul, Leslie, Lee, and Jeffrey; and her cousin, Mary Beuley of Morrisburg. The family will honour Dona's memory with a celebration of life in the Spring. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at the EJ McQuigge Lodge, particularly Helen and Cindy, for their loving and compassionate care for Dona in her last 6 years of life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020