DONALD A. PRYER CD Brigadier-General (Ret'd) Donald A. Pryer, of Brockville, Ontario, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 after reaching the age of 86 years. After months of failing health, he died peacefully with his devoted wife Susan at his side. Don was a dear Husband, Father and Grandfather who dedicated many years of his life to the Canadian Military. His military career started in 1950 with The Royal Canadian Artillery and The Brockville Rifles. In 1960 he and his family moved to Toronto where he transferred to The Queen's Own Rifles of Canada. He moved up through the officer ranks and achieved the rank of Brigadier-General, commanding Central Militia Area which encompassed all the army reserve regiments in the province of Ontario. He retired from the military in 1986 but continued to serve the QOR in the capacity of Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel and then Honorary Colonel. He represented the Regiment, in 2004, at D-Day ceremonies in France. He was one of the driving forces behind the fundraising campaign for the Juno Beach Centre. In his lifetime he chaired many civilian and military organizations. He was Past President of the Canadian Infantry Association, Past Director of the Royal Canadian Military Institute, Governor of the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires (Great Lakes) Division, former Chairman of the Conference of Defence Association and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for 45 years. In 2007 he was a recipient of the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation. In 2016 The Brockville Rifles celebrated its 150th anniversary and was honoured when General Pryer graciously accepted the appointment of the Honorary Colonel of The Brockville Rifles - the Regiment where his military career started many years before. Don retired from his professional, successful, business life in 2011. He was President of Armatek Controls: An industrial instrumentation distribution company that he and long-time business partner, the late Bob Sage, started in 1966. Fondly known by his military associates as "The Nocturnal Colonel", Don was a strong, self assured man who would never quit. He did not give up even until his last breath. A man that would always try to make you laugh and never said an ill word about anybody. In his final retirement life, he and Susan lived in Brockville on the St Lawrence River. From his back deck, 60 feet high above the water, he loved to watch the large laker freight ships quietly cruise up and down on the river he loved to fish in as a child. Donald Arthur was born in Brockville, Ontario August of 1933 to George and Geraldine Pryer. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Clifford, sister Shirley and his first wife Gail Pryer (Tennant). Don is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years Susan Pryer (Ouellette), his children Cathie of Toronto, Sandy and her spouse Craig Hunter of Waterloo, Lynn of Canberra, Australia, Dave and his spouse Andrea of Mississauga and stepdaughter Courtney and her spouse, Wendell, of Montreal, loving grandchildren Jennifer, Adam, Jayme, Parker and Myles. It is with heartfelt gratitude and love that Our family wishes to thank Dr. Janet Lui, Don's hematologist whose excellent care made it possible for us to have those special extra years together also nurse Tracey Froess and Jamie Bowman at Kingston General Hospital. Our special thanks to Shannon, Carol Ann, Francine, Debbie, Julie and Penny dedicated and compassionate nurses at ACU at the Brockville Hospital. Our gratitude to Dr. G. Ashe for his compassion and care. Our thanks to the nurses and staff at the Wedgewood Retirement Home for their kindness. In compliance with current Health and Public Safety Directives, there will not be a public Celebration of Donald's Life at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life service for family and friends to be held in Brockville in weeks or months ahead. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted to the following charitable organizations: The Brockville District Hospital Foundation, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, the UHKF for Kingston Health Sciences Centre, The Queen's Own Rifles of Canada Trust Fund or The Brockville Rifles Regimental Society. Arrangements entrusted to Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street, East Brockville, 613-342-2792. Messages of condolences may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 1 to May 5, 2020