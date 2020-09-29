DONALD ALLAN NOBLE It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Donald Allan Noble on September 26, 2020, at the age of 87 years old. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn, a loving father to Debbie (Syd Woodward), and the best grandfather ever to the greatest joys in his life, Ashleigh (Felipe Belalcazar) and Jessica (Adrian Hiscox). Don is survived by his brother, Murray (Merilyn) and by his sisters, Phyllis, Grace, Ruth (Gordon) and Carol. Predeceased by his beloved son, Bradley Allan Noble; by his parents, Percy and Kathleen Noble; and by his brothers, Jim and Jack. He was loved by his many nieces and nephews, and by his brothers- and sisters-in-law. Don was born in Shallow Lake, Ontario on June 22, 1933, where he grew up working at his father's mink ranch, swimming at Sauble Beach and playing baseball. As teenagers Don and two of his brothers played on the Shallow Lake Ranchers, a team coached by their father, that won the Ontario Championship four years running. Don graduated with a Business Degree from the University of Western Ontario in 1957. He married his wife Marilyn that same year and they remained happily married for 63 years. Don had a long career with Bell Canada before transferring to Northern Telecom Limited, where he retired as Executive Vice-President, Operations in 1989. He also served on the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and was a founding member of the Oakville Community Foundation. Don and Marilyn supported St. John's United Church in Oakville for many years and were long-time members of The Credit Valley Golf and Country Club in Mississauga and The Vineyards Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida. Don was a lifelong learner and avid crossword fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, travel and golf, but it was his family that he nurtured and cherished and that gave him his greatest joy in life. He loved nothing more than Sunday night suppers with his family gathered around him. A special thank-you to the caring doctors and nurses at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Acclaim Health and Nurse Next Door. Due to current circumstances, the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. A private funeral will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oakville Community Foundation, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be gratefully appreciated.