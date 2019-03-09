DONALD ANTHONY ROSS 'Tony' April 9, 1944 - March 3, 2019 Passed peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. Tony was the beloved husband and best friend to Ingrid Emy-Claire Ross and loving father of Kirsten, Kirk, Kyle, and Ian. Proud Grandman to four wonderful granddaughters; Meagan, Georgia, Chloe, and Charlotte. Tony attended Lakefield College School and graduated from Wilfred Laurier University (Waterloo Lutheran) with a degree in Philosophy. He had a lengthy and illustrious career of over 45 years in the public and private financial sectors, advising and working for major financial, Government, and public organizations such as McLeod Young Weir (Scotia McLeod), Merrill Lynch Canada, and Infrastructure Ontario. He was also the founder of the RG Group. He served on numerous boards for organizations including OPTrust. Tony was involved in charity work for Kerry's Place and Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Tony was a consummate tennis player, beginning the game he loved at nine years of age. He added squash to his repertoire at a later date and proceeded to travel around the world playing tournaments in both sports. He was also an avid hockey player and fan. He was an incredible and intelligent athlete who was a pleasure to watch. His wry sense of humour and dry wit, as well as his innate ability to put people at ease, were part of Tony's magnetic charm and a small piece of what made him loved by those who knew him. He was admired and respected by many and will be deeply missed by his family, close friends and business associates. There will be a private family service. A celebration of his life will be held at the Granite Club on Tuesday, May 7th between 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Kerry's Place or Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019