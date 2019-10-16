You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Donald Arthur RUMBALL

DONALD ARTHUR RUMBALL On October 11, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of Deborah Sergent. Beloved father of Noelle (Natalie) Diane Rumball (mother Tarra Dunphy), and son-in-law Sam Coupland. Beloved son of (late) Betty and Eric. Best loved brother to Libby Aarvold ( husband John ) and (late) Hamish. Loving uncle to their children: Robert, Angus and Douglas Aarvold and James and John Latimer (Rumball). Devoted 'Papa' to Mia and Skylar Brantom. Loving stepdad to Kayla Brantom and Ryan Brantom and wife Stacey. We have lost the most loving, gifted, genuine, accomplished, charming, supportive and giving man. He will be sorely missed by family and friends worldwide. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial in the near future.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
