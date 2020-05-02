|
DONALD BEAUPRIE At Ottawa on April 24th at the age of 90. Donald Beauprie was born on February 16, 1930 in Montreal, to Lennox and Ruth (née Howell) Beauprie. A graduate of McGill University (Dentistry '56) he practised preventative dentistry for thirty-nine years. Passionate about photography and the out of doors, endlessly curious about the world around him, he surprised us all by publishing Destination Algonquin Park: Tracks to Cache Lake and the Highland Inn, a book that distilled decades of research into the history of Algonquin Park. Predeceased by his wife of fifty-six years, Jean (MacGregor) Beauprie, he is survived by his children Rod (Liz Stanich); Ian (Grainne Neilson) and Laura (Klaus Kollenberg). He will be missed by his grandchildren Alistair, Ross, Colin, Stefan and Anna. A service to celebrate a life well-lived will be conducted at the Deep River Community church at a later date.In memoriam donations to the Deep River and District Hospital Foundation or the Friends of Algonquin would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020