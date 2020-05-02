You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Deep River Community church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald BEAUPRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald BEAUPRIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald BEAUPRIE Obituary
DONALD BEAUPRIE At Ottawa on April 24th at the age of 90. Donald Beauprie was born on February 16, 1930 in Montreal, to Lennox and Ruth (née Howell) Beauprie. A graduate of McGill University (Dentistry '56) he practised preventative dentistry for thirty-nine years. Passionate about photography and the out of doors, endlessly curious about the world around him, he surprised us all by publishing Destination Algonquin Park: Tracks to Cache Lake and the Highland Inn, a book that distilled decades of research into the history of Algonquin Park. Predeceased by his wife of fifty-six years, Jean (MacGregor) Beauprie, he is survived by his children Rod (Liz Stanich); Ian (Grainne Neilson) and Laura (Klaus Kollenberg). He will be missed by his grandchildren Alistair, Ross, Colin, Stefan and Anna. A service to celebrate a life well-lived will be conducted at the Deep River Community church at a later date.In memoriam donations to the Deep River and District Hospital Foundation or the Friends of Algonquin would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -