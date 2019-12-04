|
|
DONALD BRIDIE DRAKE MEYRICK LYWOOD October 12, 1928 - Salisbury, England December 1, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Donald Lywood, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully with his son Peter by his side on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Don grew up on a farm outside of Salisbury, England, and immigrated to Canada in 1954. He stayed at the farm of his great-aunt in Gull Lake, SK and shortly after moved to Vancouver. Don joined Ford Tractors in 1957 and worked there for over forty years. It was in Vancouver that he met Ann Borland; they were married in August of 1956. The family moved from Vancouver to Oakville and later on to Regina before settling in Calgary, making many friends along the way. Don had a heart for those in need and was involved in compassionate outreach initiatives wherever he lived. Don is survived by his children, David (Rosalind), Wendy (Karl), Peter (Gayle), and Colin (Trish); his five grandchildren, Connor, Evan, Sarah, Lucien, and Alair. He also leaves to mourn his sister, Jean; nephews, Christopher and Anthony; as well as nieces, Barbara, Shelley and Susan. Don was predeceased by his wife, Ann, and his sisters, Margaret and Anne. Funeral Services will be held at St. James Anglican Church (6351 Ranchview Drive NW, Calgary, AB) on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Donald's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. A tree will be planted in living memory of Donald Lywood. McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Deerfoot South, 12281 - 40th STREET SE, Calgary, AB T2Z 4E6, Telephone: 403-203-0525.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019