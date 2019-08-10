|
|
DONALD BRUCE COOK September 29, 1949 - August 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Cook. Bruce was born in Winnipeg to Donald and Muriel Cook, the eldest of three boys, a born leader who took charge of his younger siblings. In 1972, he took a job in Scotland where he met his future wife Janet, who he persuaded to return to Winnipeg with him. They were married for 46 years, and enjoyed many adventures and traveling until illness took him far to soon cutting short the plans they had made together. Bruce leaves behind his mother, Muriel; his brother, Hugh and his wife, Arlene; his nephew, Fraser; niece, Kathleen and her husband, Kurtis; his niece, Lauren; and sister-in-law, Janie. He was predeceased by his father, Donald (2011); his brother, Malcolm (2016); and his mother-in-law, Jessie (2006). Early in Bruce's career, he was promoted and left for Edmonton before being transferred to Burlington, where he lived the rest of his life. Bruce worked many years in the waste business, then changed careers moving into business consulting, and for the past number of years ownership of businesses in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning sector. Bruce worked right up to his illness, and had a strong belief that you never paid your dues, you owed it to yourself and others to get moving and make a difference. Bruce enjoyed a highly successful work career, and one of Bruce's core strengths was numbers, he understood them and what to do with them, that combined with work ethic and dedication prompted good things to happen. He was a mentor to many of the people he worked with and a common theme in the last few days has been how much that will be missed. Bruce had a great sense of humour, a lover of terrible puns, he had a true zest for life. His loyalty to his wife, family and friends was profound. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Burlington and Winnipeg.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019